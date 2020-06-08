Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,253,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,557,000 after buying an additional 2,644,866 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,062,000 after acquiring an additional 175,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 21.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after purchasing an additional 258,579 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Relx by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,399,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,371,000 after purchasing an additional 114,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 995,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 81,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RELX. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $24.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. Relx PLC has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

