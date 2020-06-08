ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ReNeuron Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

RNUGF stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. ReNeuron Group has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

