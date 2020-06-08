Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Repligen worth $14,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth $2,925,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $120.26 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.32 and a 12 month high of $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,567.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $6,562,620.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,157 shares in the company, valued at $33,287,203.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,729 shares of company stock worth $14,580,292. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.