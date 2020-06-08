Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Western Forest Products Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) – Raymond James dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock.

WEF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Western Forest Products stock opened at C$0.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.92 million and a P/E ratio of -4.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.00. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.80.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$99.10 million during the quarter.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

