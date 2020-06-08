Research Analysts Set Expectations for S&P Global Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) – Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of S&P Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.61. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.53.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $333.37 on Monday. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $334.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in S&P Global by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

