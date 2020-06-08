Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,837,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 896,532 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.73% of Retail Properties of America worth $30,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 45,850 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 370,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 71,251 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 81,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAI opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPAI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

