Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 10,678 Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of American Outdoor Brands worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOBC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

AOBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOBC opened at $14.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $790.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.68.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $30,009.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 77,947 shares in the company, valued at $450,533.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $70,140 and have sold 27,914 shares valued at $333,641. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

