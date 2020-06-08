Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 336 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 28.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 953,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,181,000 after purchasing an additional 34,709 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 455,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on O. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.66. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

