Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,400 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 233.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000.

MOO stock opened at $62.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.76. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $69.40.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

