Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

ROBT opened at $36.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $36.77.

