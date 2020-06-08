Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 42,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

NYSE MCR opened at $8.44 on Monday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.