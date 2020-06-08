Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $103,000 Stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Concho Resources by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Concho Resources by 1,513.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Concho Resources by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CXO shares. Raymond James downgraded Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Concho Resources from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Concho Resources from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

Shares of CXO opened at $70.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $107.69.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 210.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

