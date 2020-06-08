Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 108.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.93.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $252.08 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $368.83. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

