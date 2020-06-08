Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $99,000 Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $284.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 1.19. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $287.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.30 and a 200-day moving average of $226.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.71.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

