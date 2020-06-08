Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $75,000 Investment in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.22% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,154,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

LEGR opened at $30.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.36. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $33.72.

