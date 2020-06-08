Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,142,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,664,000 after buying an additional 106,384 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $7,244,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $2,305,000. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 86.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 336,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 155,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 263,596 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

NYSE HIX opened at $6.07 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.