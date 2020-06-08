Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 359 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 362.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in Moody’s by 18.7% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 8,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Moody’s by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO opened at $279.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $287.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total value of $506,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,171.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,152 shares of company stock worth $20,681,658. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.92.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.