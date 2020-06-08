Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 7,000 Shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 333.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Teekay Lng Partners were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 37,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $12.13 on Monday. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $139.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.54 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Teekay Lng Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

