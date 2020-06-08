Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 688.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,976,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,069.4% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 686,291 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,702,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,328,000 after acquiring an additional 593,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $45.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 35.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In related news, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave acquired 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 249,776 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.