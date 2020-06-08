Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

