Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,086 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $635,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 750,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 312,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 160,808 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,951,000 after purchasing an additional 398,955 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.09.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $88,575.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,254,455.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 938,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,449,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,037 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOLD opened at $12.89 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

