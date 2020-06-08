Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $94,000 Position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $119.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $122.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 47.19%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $61,241.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,160.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $381,328.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,667 shares of company stock worth $8,030,342. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

