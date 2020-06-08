Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Datadog by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Datadog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog stock opened at $70.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total value of $1,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,038 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,928,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,374,834 shares of company stock worth $125,570,941 over the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

