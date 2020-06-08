Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $13,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Rogers by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Rogers from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.67.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $120.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 1.78. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $183.34.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $198.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff Tsao sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $32,174.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,687.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

