Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 166.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,491 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Roku by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Roku by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $2,917,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,625.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $559,433.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,075.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,739 shares of company stock valued at $20,184,614 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROKU stock opened at $104.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.61 and a beta of 1.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.20.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

