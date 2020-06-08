Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) a €35.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DLG. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.22 ($46.77).

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of DLG stock opened at €40.00 ($46.51) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of €17.12 ($19.91) and a 1 year high of €48.38 ($56.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.18.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.