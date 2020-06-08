Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $170.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DOCU. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Docusign from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Docusign from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Docusign from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Shares of DOCU opened at $139.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 0.82. Docusign has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 28.86% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total value of $828,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,383,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 812,642 shares of company stock valued at $69,896,715. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Docusign by 3,033.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 500.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

