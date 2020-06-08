Royal Bank of Canada Raises Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $57.00

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.42.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $226,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

