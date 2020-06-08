Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Holdings Lowered by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,118,000 after buying an additional 43,595 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.06.

RCL opened at $69.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

