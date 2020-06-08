Royal Fund Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.14.

AAPL stock opened at $331.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,436.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $182.15 and a one year high of $331.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.