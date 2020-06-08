RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €35.00 by Barclays

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €35.00 ($40.70) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.82 ($34.67).

FRA RWE opened at €30.40 ($35.35) on Monday. RWE has a 1-year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1-year high of €23.28 ($27.07). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.86.

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

