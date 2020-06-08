SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

SALVATORE FERRA/ADR Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

