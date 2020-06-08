Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SRPT opened at $147.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $158.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.93.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target (up from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.65.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

