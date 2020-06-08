SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $227,897,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $122,977,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,807,000 after acquiring an additional 298,236 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,072,000 after buying an additional 264,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,821,000 after buying an additional 262,886 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SBA Communications news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,946,011.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.46, for a total value of $1,217,257.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,754,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,453 shares of company stock valued at $95,373,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $297.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.54. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $323.02. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,714.29 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBAC. New Street Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.88.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

