SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of SEI Investments worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in SEI Investments by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $60.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

