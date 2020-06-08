SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 138,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,645,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,622,000 after buying an additional 66,769 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $60.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.94.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEIC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

