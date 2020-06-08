Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Selective Insurance Group worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,960.00. Also, Director William M. Rue bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $1,311,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 355,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,628,666.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $57.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.