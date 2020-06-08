Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Shake Shack by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 241,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,041,000 after acquiring an additional 178,521 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Shake Shack by 665.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 48,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,199,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $1,379,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $20,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,444,750 in the last 90 days. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $59.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 1.81. Shake Shack Inc has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHAK. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.19.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

