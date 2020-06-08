Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,066 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $29,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,169,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,996,000 after purchasing an additional 242,552 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,878,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,751,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,054,000 after purchasing an additional 963,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 25.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,810,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 365,380 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,064. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. White purchased 2,780 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $52,180.60. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 143,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,522. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 0.61. Simply Good Foods Co has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.22 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

