Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 20,435 Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,435 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of Cameco worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 118.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 22.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at $81,000. 58.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 0.91. Cameco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

