Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 3,386 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOYA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Voya Financial by 42.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 49.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 255.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 268.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $52.11 on Monday. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.