Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Aramark were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Aramark by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Aramark by 28.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Aramark by 13.3% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 21,221,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,906 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 19.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,452,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after acquiring an additional 236,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $30.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $1,032,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,133,678.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 78,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,168 and sold 20,535,795 shares valued at $534,165,963. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

