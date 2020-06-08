Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 1,100 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 833.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. KeyCorp raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.25.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $238.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $248.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.76 and its 200 day moving average is $213.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $4,071,508.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $1,975,521.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,932.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

