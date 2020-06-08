Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 20,249 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 53.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.2% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 30,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 174.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,886,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,464 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,493,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after acquiring an additional 961,693 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Cfra dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson bought 3,100 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

