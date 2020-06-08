Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 40,500 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 52.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.10 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.15. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.86 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

