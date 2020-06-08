Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 49,328 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,899 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,328 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. Scotiabank upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

