Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $65.28 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $73.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

