Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,989 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,385,000 after purchasing an additional 202,478 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,047,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,781,000 after purchasing an additional 800,317 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,690,000 after purchasing an additional 375,796 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,792,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,949,000 after purchasing an additional 235,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,986,000 after purchasing an additional 74,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $86.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.57. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

In other news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $677,332.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,712.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

