Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,653 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $22,994,000 after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 148,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 67,023 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 827,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 62.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

