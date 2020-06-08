Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Loews by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $39.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -95.31 and a beta of 0.75. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Loews currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

